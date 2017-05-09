loading Loading please wait....
No service history Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,18In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Tinted Glass,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Seats Sports,Seats Split Rear,Rear Wash/Wipe,Rain Sensor,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Armrest,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Floor Mats,Front Power Socket,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting,Limited Slip Differential,Radio/CD/MP3,Rake Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Roof Spoiler,Six Speakers,Spare Wheel,Sport Chassis,Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Pressure Control,Cloth interior, Call us today about the finance options on this vehicle. Part exchanges welcome.

  • Ad ID
    400678
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Mileage
    11152 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
