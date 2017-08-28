loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Nissan Juke

Compare this car
£15,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Hatchback Nismo RS ,Derivative:Nismo RS ,Variant: 1.6 DIG-T Nismo RS Nissan Juke 1.6 DIG-T Nismo RS 5-Door Hatchback finished in white pearlescent with black suede interior Specification includes Alarm, 18In Alloy Wheels, Remote Central Door Locking, Climate Control, Front Power Socket, Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Front/Rear Electric Windows, Driver/Passenger Heated Seats, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Wash/Wipe, Front Seats Sports, Seats Split Rear, Tinted Glass, Immobiliser, Heated Rear Screen, Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting, Steering Wheel Leather, Rain Sensor, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, Front Armrest, Rake Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Body Coloured Bumpers, Gear Knob Leather, Cup Holder, Roof Spoiler, Floor Mats, Radio/CD/MP3, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Six Speakers, Centre Console, Limited Slip Differential, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags, Electronic Stability Programme, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Front/Rear Head Restraints, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid, Tyre Pressure Control and Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308435
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    VU66VUP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    12818 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Email Dealer >>

300 Strathtay Road,Perth ,
PH1 2JU,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed