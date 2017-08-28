Variant name:Hatchback Nismo RS ,Derivative:Nismo RS ,Variant: 1.6 DIG-T Nismo RS Nissan Juke 1.6 DIG-T Nismo RS 5-Door Hatchback finished in white pearlescent with black suede interior Specification includes Alarm, 18In Alloy Wheels, Remote Central Door Locking, Climate Control, Front Power Socket, Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Front/Rear Electric Windows, Driver/Passenger Heated Seats, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Wash/Wipe, Front Seats Sports, Seats Split Rear, Tinted Glass, Immobiliser, Heated Rear Screen, Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting, Steering Wheel Leather, Rain Sensor, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, Front Armrest, Rake Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Body Coloured Bumpers, Gear Knob Leather, Cup Holder, Roof Spoiler, Floor Mats, Radio/CD/MP3, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Six Speakers, Centre Console, Limited Slip Differential, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags, Electronic Stability Programme, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Front/Rear Head Restraints, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid, Tyre Pressure Control and Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point.
300 Strathtay Road,Perth ,
PH1 2JU,
United Kingdom
It’s 15 years since Nissan launched the 350Z. Who today would launch a s...
As any car gets older, it often becomes more of a challenge to keep it o...