Nissan Juke

£15,495
car description

Variant name:Hatchback Nismo RS ,Derivative:Nismo RS ,Variant: 1.6 4X4 Nismo RS Nissan Juke 1.6 4X4 Nismo RS 5-Door Hatchback finished in storm white pearlescent with grey cloth interior Specification includes Alarm, 18In Alloy Wheels, Remote Central Door Locking, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Front/Rear Electric Windows, Driver/Passenger Heated Seats, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Wash/Wipe, Front Seats Sports, Immobiliser, Front Fog Lights, Heated Rear Screen, Electric/Heated Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel Leather, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, Rake Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Body Coloured Bumpers, Radio/CD, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Centre Console, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags, Electronic Stability Programme, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Front/Rear Head Restraints, Rear Parking Aid, Tyre Repair Kit and Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308434
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    SV15VUP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    15374 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Balmoral Business Park,Altens,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG,
United Kingdom

