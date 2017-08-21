loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Nissan Juke

Compare this car
£16,795
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Hatchback Nismo RS ,Derivative:Nismo RS ,Variant: 1.6 DIG-T 4X4 Nismo RS Nissan Juke 1.6 DIG-T 4X4 Nismo RS 5-Door Hatchback finished in white pearlescent with black cloth - suede interior Specification includes Alarm, 18In Alloy Wheels, Remote Central Door Locking, Climate Control, Front Power Socket, Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Front/Rear Electric Windows, Driver/Passenger Heated Seats, Power-Assisted Steering, Rear Wash/Wipe, Front Seats Sports, Seats Split Rear, Tinted Glass, Immobiliser, Heated Rear Screen, Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lights Exterior Lighting, Steering Wheel Leather, Rain Sensor, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, Front Armrest, Rake Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Body Coloured Bumpers, Gear Knob Leather, Cup Holder, Spare Wheel, Roof Spoiler, Floor Mats, Radio/CD/MP3, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment, Six Speakers, Centre Console, Limited Slip Differential, Anti-Lock Brakes, Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags, Electronic Stability Programme, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Front/Rear Head Restraints, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid, Tyre Pressure Control and Two Seats - Rear Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305909
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    VA16ZFZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    1632 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Email Dealer >>

Myrekirk Road,Kingsway West,
DD2 4SU,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed