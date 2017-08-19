Nissan > Juke

Variant name:1.6 DiG-T Nismo 5dr 4WD CVT ,Derivative:Nismo ,Variant: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo 5dr 4WD CVT 5 Star NCAP Rating,ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Automatic Gearbox,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Player,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,iPod Connection,Isofix Seats,Keyless Entry,MP3 Connectivity,Parking Camera,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation
Bluetooth system, Colour rear view camera, Cruise control + speed limiter, Electric speed sensitive power steering, Nissan connect sat nav system, Push button starter, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 6 speakers, Aux input, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stereo radio/CD player and MP3 facility, USB port, 2 speed wipers+variable intermittent wipe, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Black headlamp bezels, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Electric door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Front and Rear bumper, Front grille, Heated door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Rear spoiler, Rear wiper, Red door mirrors, Side skirts, Sports body kit, Sports exhaust system, 12V socket, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Alcantara/leather steering wheel, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Black headlining, Climate control, Cloth upholstery, Front cupholders x 2, Front door pockets with bottle holders, Front head restraints, Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters, Glovebox, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Internal chrome door handles, Isofix child seat preparation, Map reading lamp, Passenger seat back pocket, Rear headrests, Rear tonneau cover integrated into tailgate, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Steering wheel rake adjustment, ABS + EBD + EBA, Child locks on rear doors, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, ESP + traction control, Front and rear curtain airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Alarm, Immobiliser, Intelligent Key, Remote central locking, Sports suspension, Black centre console, 18" alloy wheels, Space saver spare wheel
