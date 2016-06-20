loading Loading please wait....
Nissan Juke

£11,000
Variant name:NISMO DIG-T ,Derivative:1.6 DIG-T Nismo 5dr ,Variant: NISMO DIG-T Metallic Black, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, Last serviced on 20/06/2016 at 34,247 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 12 Months Road Tax Is £185, The Specification Includes: 20'' Alloy Wheels, Keyless Go, Digital Climate Control, Cruise Control, Front 2 Stage Heated Seats, Cd Stereo System, Satellite Navigation System. (Nav Medium And/Or Activation Required), Bluetooth, Touchscreen Digital Display, Reversing Camera, Electric Power Fold Door Mirrors, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., £11,000 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    235163
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > JUKE
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    YC63KOH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    38290 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Unit 23 Harrow Brook Road,Hinckley,Harrow Brook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ,
United Kingdom

