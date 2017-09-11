NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS [Recaro/Tech Pack] 5dr Manual

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS [Recaro/Tech Pack] 5dr Manual Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 4748 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Storm White
Around View Monitor, Blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth system, Colour rear view camera, Cruise control + speed limiter, Dusk sensor, Electric speed sensitive power steering, Lane departure warning system, Moving object detection, Nissan connect sat nav system, Push button starter, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 2 speed wipers+variable intermittent wipe, Automatic headlights, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Electric door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Rain sensor, Rear diffuser, Rear wiper, Sports exhaust system, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, 12V socket, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Alcantara/leather steering wheel, Alcantara/leather upholstery, Climate control, Front armrest, Front cupholders x 2, Front door pockets with bottle holders, Front head restraints, Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters, Gear shift indicator, Glovebox, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat preparation, Luggage area under floor storage box, Map reading lamp, Passenger seat back pocket, Pollen filter, Rear headrests, Rear tonneau cover integrated into tailgate, Recaro sports seats, Steering wheel rake adjustment, ABS + EBD + EBA, Child locks on rear doors, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, ESP + traction control, Front and rear curtain airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Passenger airbag
Ancaster Nissan Slough
SL14RF,
United Kingdom
