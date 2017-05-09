loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DIG-T Nismo RS

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DIG-T Nismo RS Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 25 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Black Metallic

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,18In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear Parking Aid,Trip Computer,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Front Seats Sports,Rear Wash/Wipe,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front/Rear Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Heated Rear Screen,Radio/CD,Rake Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Repair Kit,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Cloth - Suede interior

  • Ad ID
    416785
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    25 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
