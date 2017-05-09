NISSAN JUKE 1.6 Dig-T Nismo Rs 5Dr Petrol Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 Dig-T Nismo Rs 5Dr Petrol Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 19641 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: White
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Rear wiper, VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control, Bluetooth system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Push button starter, Trip computer, Electric door mirrors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sports exhaust system...
Vertu Honda Boston
Boston, PE217QS, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
May 16, 2017