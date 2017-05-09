loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN JUKE 1.6 Dig-T Nismo Rs 5Dr Petrol Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 Dig-T Nismo Rs 5Dr Petrol Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 19641 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: White

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Full Service History, CD Player& USB, Rear wiper, VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control, Bluetooth system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Push button starter, Trip computer, Electric door mirrors, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sports exhaust system...

  • Ad ID
    410126
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19641 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
£13,995

Vertu Honda Boston
Boston, PE217QS, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

