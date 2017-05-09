loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 27836 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: BLACK

Bluetooth system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Electric speed sensitive power steering, Colour rear view camera, Nissan connect sat nav system, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 6 speakers, Aux input, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stereo radio/CD player and MP3 facility, USB port,Compact dimensions and quirky eye-catching design for Nissan's SUV. Sport seats with High seating position and with Generous kit levels. The Nismo is More engaging to drive than the standard Juke

  • Ad ID
    406767
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    27836 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1600
  • Engine Model
    1600
