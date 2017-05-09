loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 1702 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Black Pearl

Accessories

1 Owner, Full Service History, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Connectivity, Auto Start-Stop, Keyless Entry System, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Adjustable Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, DAB radio, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, Heated Front Windscreen, Sport Seats, Trip Computer, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Braking System, Electronic Stability Program, Front & Side Airbags, ISOFIX, Remote Central Locking, Balance of Manufacturer Warranty, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, *Other Models Available, 360, Acenta, Acenta Premium, Acenta Sport, Nismo, N-Tec, Tekna, Visia

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417947
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1702 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£15,441

Evans Halshaw Nissan Sunderland
SR53RL
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!