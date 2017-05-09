NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 1702 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Black Pearl
1 Owner, Full Service History, Parking Distance Control - Rear, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Connectivity, Auto Start-Stop, Keyless Entry System, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Adjustable Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, DAB radio, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Electric Front Windows, Heated Front Windscreen, Sport Seats, Trip Computer, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Anti Lock Braking System, Electronic Stability Program, Front & Side Airbags, ISOFIX, Remote Central Locking, Balance of Manufacturer Warranty, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, *Other Models Available, 360, Acenta, Acenta Premium, Acenta Sport, Nismo, N-Tec, Tekna, Visia
Evans Halshaw Nissan Sunderland
SR53RL
United Kingdom
May 16, 2017