NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 17542 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Metallic black
One Owner Car.., Full Service History.., 360 Degree Cameras., Satellite Navigation., Alloy Wheels, Reversing Camera., Climate Control., Air Conditioning., Cruise Control., Speed Limiter., Automatic Lights., Automatic Wipers., Keyless Entry., Push Button Start., Multifunction Wheel., Front Fog Lights., Electric Windows., Central Locking., Electric Mirrors., 24 Month Guarantee Available., Complementary Accident Assist., Flexible Finance Options Available., Physical Car Available for Viewing Today.
Evans Halshaw Renault Edinburgh West
EH114AA, Midlothian
United Kingdom
May 16, 2017