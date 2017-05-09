NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 27591 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: SILVER
Bluetooth system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Electric speed sensitive power steering, Colour rear view camera, Nissan connect sat nav system, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 6 speakers, Aux input, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stereo radio/CD player and MP3 facility, USB port,The Juke has been a big success for Nissan - so a high-performance Nismo variant was no real surprise. And now you can get one that's even hotter still - the Nissan Juke Nismo RS.
Invicta Honda & Mazda Maidstone
Maidstone, ME159NW, Kent
United Kingdom
May 16, 2017