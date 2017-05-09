loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr Hatchback

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 1556 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color:

2017 Nissan Juke 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr Hatchback with 1556miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    410167
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1556 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
£17,890

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

