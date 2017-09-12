loading Loading please wait....
» » »

NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DIG-T NISMO RS 5DR | 5.9 % APR AVAILABLE ON THIS CAR | RECARO PACK

Compare this car
£15,671
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DIG-T NISMO RS 5DR | 5.9 % APR AVAILABLE ON THIS CAR | RECARO PACK Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 3013 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: BLADE SILVER

Accessories

Buy with confidence: MJA are AA Inspected & Approved & every car comes with 12 months FREE AA Cover | Pay cash/px or choose HP or PCP | Call for quotes you will be pleased,,JUKE, 1, 6 DIG-T NISMO RS 5DR , 5.9 % APR AVAILABLE ON THIS CAR, RECARO PACK UNDER 4000 MILES RED ACCENTS, HATCHBACK, Manual 6 speed, Blade Silver, Grey Recaro Leather, 3013 miles, 1 Private owner since new, Balance of 3 year new car warranty, Euro N-Cap 5 Star Rating, Accessory Media Hub 1xUSB, Touch screen Navigation & rear view camera, Tyre pressure warning monitor, Rear parking camera, DAB Radio & CD, Bluetooth handsfree, Cruise control & speed limiter, Privacy glass, 18 inch Alloy wheels, LED day time driving lights, Powerfold and heated mirrors, Traction control & ESP & Elec brake assist, Power button start, Rain sensor wipers & auto driving lights, Child proof locks & Isofix system, Passenger airbag deactive switch, Leather multifunction steering wheel, Speed sensitive power steering, On board trip Computer, Multi airbags, Anti theft immobilisor, Front Fog Lights, Reading lights & cup holders, Front arm rest, 12v Power Point for SAT NAV etc, AUX input for A/V jack USB or IPOD, Recaro Seats, Red Brake Calipers,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323478
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    3013 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1600
  • Engine Model
    1600
Email Dealer >>

MJA Car Sales Guildford
Guildford, GU11YR, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed