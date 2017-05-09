loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 4WD Xtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 4WD Xtronic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12446 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: White

Full Service History, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Connectivity, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Front Heated Seats, Sport Seats, Sport Steering Wheel, AM/FM/DAB digital radio, iPod/USB Connectivity, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, Automatic Headlamps, Body Coloured Bumpers, Front Fog Lights, Rear Wash Wipe, Tinted Glass, Adjustable Steering Column, Drivers Armrest, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Height Adjustable Drivers seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Headrest, Trip Computer, ABS, Automatic Gearbox, Paddleshift, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, 6 Airbags, Daytime Running Lights, Isofix, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking

  • Ad ID
    411221
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    12446 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
