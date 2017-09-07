loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 4WD Xtronic Auto

£16,182
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 4WD Xtronic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11804 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: White

Accessories

SatNav l 4WD l NISMO Satellite Navigation,Parking Sensors,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,Half Leather Seats,USB/Auxiliary,Parking Camera,Cruise Control,Privacy Glass,Automatic Lights,Paddle Shift,Start/Stop Button

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313055
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11804 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
CarShop Swindon
Swindon, SN33BW, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

