NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 4WD Xtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 4WD Xtronic Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25976 Engine Size: 1600 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth system, Colour rear view camera, Cruise control + speed limiter, Electric speed sensitive power steering, Nissan connect sat nav system, Rear parking sensor, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Aux input, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stereo radio/CD player and MP3 facility, USB port, 2 speed wipers+variable intermittent wipe, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Electric door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Rear diffuser, Rear wiper, Sports exhaust system, 12V socket, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Alcantara/leather steering wheel, Climate control, Front armrest, Front cupholders x 2, Front door pockets with bottle holders, Front head restraints, Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters, Gear shift indicator, Glovebox, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather/suede upholstery, Luggage area under floor storage box, Map reading lamp, Passenger seat back pocket, Pollen filter, Rear headrests, Rear tonneau cover integrated into tailgate, Sports seats, Steering wheel rake adjustment, ABS + EBD + EBA, Child locks on rear doors, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, ESP + traction control, Front and rear curtain airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Red brake calipers, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control, Alarm, Immobiliser, Intelligent Key, Keyless entry, Remote central locking, 18'' alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit,Nissan Juke 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5dr 4WD Xtronic
Chippenham Motor Company - Bumpers Farm
Chippenham, SN146LF, Wiltshire
United Kingdom
