loading Loading please wait....
» » »

NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5 door

Compare this car
£18,994
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5 door Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 100 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Stand out from the crowd in this stylish crossover with modernised features and great performance, Well equipped entertainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, Satellite navigation, Colour camera, Cruise control, Speed limiter, Push button starter, Heated front seats, Sports exhaust system, Road tax 140, Group 22 Insurance, Drives over 39 MPG,Metallic - Blade Silver,2 speed wipers+variable intermittent wipe, Electric front/rear windows, Privacy glass, Rain sensor, Rear wiper, ABS + EBD + EBA, ESP + traction control, Red brake calipers, VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control, Bluetooth system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Electric speed sensitive power steering, Dusk sensor, Push button starter, Colour rear view camera, Nissan connect sat nav system, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Electric door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Heated door mirrors, 6 speakers, Aux input, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stereo radio/CD player and MP3 facility, USB port, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Rear diffuser, Sports exhaust system, Automatic headlights, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Climate control, Pollen filter, 12V socket, Alcantara upholstery, Alcantara/leather steering wheel, Front armrest, Front cupholders x 2, Front door pockets with bottle holders, Gear shift indicator, Glovebox, Luggage area under floor storage box, Rear tonneau cover integrated into tailgate, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Map reading lamp, Child locks on rear doors, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, Front and rear curtain airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Front head restraints, Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat preparation, Nismo front sports seats, Passenger seat back pocket, Rear headrests, Alarm, Immobiliser, Intelligent Key, Remote central locking, 18" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315966
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
Email Dealer >>

Perrys Nissan Blackburn
Blackburn, BB16JT, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed