NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo RS 5 door

Accessories

Stand out from the crowd in this stylish crossover with modernised features and great performance, Well equipped entertainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, Satellite navigation, Colour camera, Cruise control, Speed limiter, Push button starter, Heated front seats, Sports exhaust system, Road tax 140, Group 22 Insurance, Drives over 39 MPG,Metallic - Blade Silver,2 speed wipers+variable intermittent wipe, Electric front/rear windows, Privacy glass, Rain sensor, Rear wiper, ABS + EBD + EBA, ESP + traction control, Red brake calipers, VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control, Bluetooth system, Cruise control + speed limiter, Electric speed sensitive power steering, Dusk sensor, Push button starter, Colour rear view camera, Nissan connect sat nav system, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Electric door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Heated door mirrors, 6 speakers, Aux input, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stereo radio/CD player and MP3 facility, USB port, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Rear diffuser, Sports exhaust system, Automatic headlights, Front fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Climate control, Pollen filter, 12V socket, Alcantara upholstery, Alcantara/leather steering wheel, Front armrest, Front cupholders x 2, Front door pockets with bottle holders, Gear shift indicator, Glovebox, Luggage area under floor storage box, Rear tonneau cover integrated into tailgate, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Map reading lamp, Child locks on rear doors, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, Front and rear curtain airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Passenger airbag deactivate switch, Three 3 point rear seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Front head restraints, Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat preparation, Nismo front sports seats, Passenger seat back pocket, Rear headrests, Alarm, Immobiliser, Intelligent Key, Remote central locking, 18" alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit