NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DIG-T Nismo Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (169 g/km, 197 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DIG-T Nismo Hatchback 5dr Petrol Manual (169 g/km, 197 bhp) Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 26739 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Black
Black, Here we have a Nissan Juke 1.6L in Black, this is an ideal family car with it's spacious interior. This car is great to drive and has some amazing features including; heated seats, leather interior, air conditioning, cruise control, and much much more! Why not book a test drive today!, 3 owners, 5 seats, Take a look below at the lengthy list of specification and features just to see what this fantastic car has to offer to meet all of your driving needs. If you require any additional information or would like to test drive this vehicle, please call now and speak to our friendly and automotive experienced sales team here at Peugeot Chesterfield! We will help you find exactly what you are looking for!, All of our used cars are serviced to manufacturer standards by our trained Peugeot technicians, 12,490
Stoneacre Chesterfield Peugeot
Chesterfield, S418LF, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
