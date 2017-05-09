loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DiG-T Nismo 5dr Manual

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DiG-T Nismo 5dr Manual Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 55254 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: Black

Bluetooth system, Colour rear view camera, Cruise control + speed limiter, Electric speed sensitive power steering, Nissan connect sat nav system, Push button starter, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, 2 speed wipers+variable intermittent wipe, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Black headlamp bezels, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Electric door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Front and Rear bumper, Front grille, Heated door mirrors, LED daytime running lights, Privacy glass, Rear spoiler, Rear wiper, Red door mirrors, Side skirts, Sports body kit, Sports exhaust system, 12V socket, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Alcantara/leather steering wheel, Anthracite Velour floor mats, Black headlining, Climate control, Cloth upholstery, Front armrest, Front cupholders x 2, Front door pockets with bottle holders, Front head restraints, Front seat belt pre-tensioners with load limiters, Glovebox, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Internal chrome door handles, Isofix child seat preparation, Luggage area under floor storage box, Map reading lamp, Passenger seat back pocket, Rear headrests, Rear tonneau cover integrated into tailgate, Sports pedals, Sports seats, Steering wheel rake adjustment, ABS + EBD + EBA, Child locks on rear doors, Driver and passenger airbags, Driver and passenger side airbags, ESP + traction control, Front and rear curtain airbags, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Passenger

  • Ad ID
    413815
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    55254 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
TrustFord Dagenham
Barking, IG119PG, Essex
United Kingdom

