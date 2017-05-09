loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DIG-T Nismo 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: NISSAN Model: JUKE Trim: 1.6 DIG-T Nismo 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 32565 Engine Size: 1618 Ext Color: BLACK

Black, Nissan Connect with Touch Screen Navigation, Climate Control with Pollen Filter, Heated Front Seats, Colour Reversing Camera, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, CD Radio with MP3 Playback, USB Port, Leather Upholstery, Rain Sensing Wipers, 18in NISMO Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Integration, Rear Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Electric Windows. 5 seats, Clark Motorchoice - Proud To Be Part Of The John Clark Motor Group, 10,995 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    416784
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Juke
  • Derivative
    Nismo
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    32565 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1618
  • Engine Model
    1618
£10,995

Motorchoice Aberdeen
AB123AD
United Kingdom

