NISSAN JUKE 1.6 DIG T Nismo 5dr 2013

car description

2013-13 Nissan Juke Nismo, Powered by a 1.6 Turbo Charged engine producing 200 BHP, Finished in Gun Metal Grey with Candy Red accents and covered only 49000 miles. LOW COST FINANCE PACKAGES ALWAYS AVAILABLE, 3 months warranty, 12 months MOT, Last serviced on 26/03/2017 at 44,380 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Nissan Connect with Touch Screen Navigation, Climate Control with Pollen Filter, Heated Front Seats, Colour Reversing Camera, NISMO Sport Seats, Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, CD Radio with MP3 Playback, USB Port, Leather Upholstery, Rain Sensing Wipers, 18in NISMO Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Integration, Rear Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Electric Windows, ABS with Brake Assist, Alarm, Audio Steering Switches, Child locks and Isofix system, Drivers Airbag, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Engine Immobiliser, Folding rear seats, Front Fog Lights, Immobiliser, Parking aid, Power steering, Rear Door Child Locks, Remote Central Locking, LED Day Time Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Keyless Go, Electrically Adjustable, Folding and Heated Door Mirrors. 5 seats, Metallic Diamond Silver, Part exchange welcome, top prices paid. HPI clear and warranted miles. pre delivery service and mot included prior to sale where required. Test drive available. Competitive finance rates.No deposit and cash back available. Majority 1 owner cars with full service history SEE ALL OUR STOCK AT www.moortopmotors.com, A driving force in leeds for over 60 years WE TAKE ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS AND DEBIT CARDS, GBP 8,995