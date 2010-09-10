Nissan GT-R Litchfield Stage 2

car description

Nissan GTR 3.8 V6 TwinTurbo Automatic Black Edition registered September 2009 finished in Ultimate Silver, Litchfield Imports Stage 2 Remap with Miltek Y Pipe and Cat Back Exhaust System, Nismo Gearbox Update, Bell Housing Replacement, K&N Panel Air Filters, Alcon 380mm Discs and Pads, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, Paddle Shift Dual Clutch Auto, Satellite Navigation, Black and Red Leather with Suedecloth Interior, Electric Heated Sports Seats, Advanced Electronic Stability Programme, ATTESA ETS Four Wheel Drive, Anti-Dazzle Mirrors, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Intelligent Keyless Entry and Go, LED Tail Lights, Bluetooth Telephone, Voice Control, BOSE Audio System, Brake Assist, Cruise Control, Downshift Rev Matching, Electric Powerfold Door Mirrors, Electronic Brake Distribution, HDD Jukebox System, Full Nissan and Litchfield Imports Service History at Marshall at 1,213 at 21/12/09; Marshall at 3,159 on 10/09/10; Middlehurst at 4,039 on 27/07/11; Westway at 4,228 on 21/11/11; Middlehurst at 8,657 on 11/05/12; Middlehurst at 11,827 on 23/08/12; WLMG at 18,050 on 21/03/13; Litchfield at 25,518 on 11/10/13; 30,242 on 21/06/14; 35,581 on 16/12/14 and 42,029 on 05