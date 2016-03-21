Nissan > GT-R

Variant name:PREMIUM EDITION ,Derivative:MK1 FL (R35B) ,Variant: PREMIUM EDITION AC Speedtech Tuned. Low mileage example last serviced by AC Speedtech in March 2017. Comes with a receipt from them for EcuTek Custom Remap, ASNU 1050cc Injectors, Modified OEM Exhaust and High Speed Air Temp Sensor. Previous owner tells us it's good for 650BHP. Nismo Leather & Alacantara Steering Wheel. Tracking Unit and Ghost Starting Inhibitor fitted.
1 Macclesfield Road,Wilmslow,
SK9 1BZ
United Kingdom
May 16, 2017