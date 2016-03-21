loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Nissan GT-R

Map

car description

Variant name:PREMIUM EDITION ,Derivative:MK1 FL (R35B) ,Variant: PREMIUM EDITION AC Speedtech Tuned. Low mileage example last serviced by AC Speedtech in March 2017. Comes with a receipt from them for EcuTek Custom Remap, ASNU 1050cc Injectors, Modified OEM Exhaust and High Speed Air Temp Sensor. Previous owner tells us it's good for 650BHP. Nismo Leather & Alacantara Steering Wheel. Tracking Unit and Ghost Starting Inhibitor fitted.

Accessories

Bluetooth connection,Cruise control,Front parking sensor,Heated front seat,Navigation system,Park assist camera,PAS,Rear parking sensor,Reverse parking aid,Service indicator,Steering wheel mounted controls,Telephone,Trip computer,Digital radio,USB/iPod interface,Radio/CD,Body coloured bumpers,Electric door mirrors,Headlight washers,Heated door mirrors,Xenon headlights,Climate control,Electrically adjustable drivers seat,Electrically adjustable passenger seat,Front armrest,Front electric windows,Front head restraints,Height adjustable drivers seat,Lumbar support,Metallic Paint,Remote central locking,Immobiliser,Alarm

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405595
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    RA12TXX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    14500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£53,950

1 Macclesfield Road,Wilmslow,
SK9 1BZ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!