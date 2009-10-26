loading Loading please wait....
Nissan GT-R

£46,990
Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bose, Tracker Fitted, 4x4, Full service history +++FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY - Nissan GTR 3.8 V6 TwinTurbo Litchfield Stage 4 LM700 registered June 2009 (09) finished in Ultimate Silver, Black and Red Leather and Alcantara Heated Electric Sports Seats, 742BHP with Dyno Printout, Nismo Style Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Carbon Fibre Side Skirts, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Rear Lower Spoiler, Stage 4 to LM700 specification including Racerom ECU remap; Crank Shaft Re-Balance; Forged Engine Internals; 4.5 Turbos Fitted; R35 GTR Race Intercooler Fitted; Fuel Pumps; Primary Cat Downpipes; Bell Housing Upgrade, Revised ignition control, Variable Valve timing and Fuel maps; Litchfield RACEROM Switchable maps for enhanced Economy mode and full Race mode; Litchfield Custom Launch Control settings when used with Gearbox Software upgrade, Tracker Fitted, Full Service History at 6,355 on 26/10/09; 11,184 on 13/04/10; 18,698 on 10/11/10; 23,482 on 04/06/11; 28,214 on 28/02/12; 33,019 on 15/03/14 and 35,162 on 21/01/15; Litchfield Imports with Gearbox Solenoids done on 13/06/16 at 42,203; 26/08/16 at 43,202; 08/12/16 at 45,537.

Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Bose, Tracker Fitted, 4x4, Full service history

  • Ad ID
    324273
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Mileage
    47800 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3799
