Nissan GT-R

£77,995
4x4 Massive Saving on New Price. ONE OWNER FROM NEW - 5 Month Old Supercar in Storm White with Red & Black Leather. Recaro specification car with Touchscreen Navigation, Reversing Camera, DAB Digital Radio, 20'' Y Spoke Alloy Wheels, Heated & Electric Seats, Bluetooth Phone Preparation, Trip Computer, BOSE Sound System, Cruise Control, Aux/Ipod Connections, Isofix Child Seat Anchor Points. 2 Keys. All Books/Manuals. As New. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with Nissan Warranty until 15/04/2020. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. Part Exchange Considered. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist

4x4

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317448
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Mileage
    3685 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3799
Viewing Best by Appointment
Colchester, Essex
United Kingdom

