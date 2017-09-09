Nissan > GT-R

car description

COMPETITIVE NO DEPOSIT 5.9 % APR ON REQUEST, ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE HPI AND MILEAGE VERIFIED, PRICE MATCH GUARANTEED ON LIKE FOR LIKE VEHICLES, LATE NIGHT VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT This GTR Has Had A Full Genuine 2012 Facelift Conversion Carried Out Including Genuine Front Bumper, Rear Bumper Valance And Facelift Alloys Wheels. Also Comes With A Severn Valley Motorsport Stage 1 Conversion Running At 570R Bhp Including Y Pipe And Uprated Brakes. Finished In The Most Sought After Colour Being Pearl White Metallic With Heated Electric Black Leather Recaro Sports Seats, This Stunning Example Boasts A Very Comprehensive Documented Gtr/Severn Valley Motorsport Service History Including Major Service Recently Carried Out. Specifiaction Includes Bose, Touch Screen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Carbon Rear Diffuser, Tracker And 20'' Alloys And More.