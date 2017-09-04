loading Loading please wait....
Nissan GT-R

£79,990
Variant name:Gt-r Coupe Prestige ,Derivative:Prestige ,Variant: 3.8 Prestige 2dr Auto Nissan GT-R 3.8 Prestige 2dr Auto

Active noise cancellation, Bluetooth hands free telephone kit, Cruise control, Front parking sensor, Multi function trip computer, Nissan connect sat nav system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Rear view camera, Speed limiter, 11 speakers, BOSE audio sound system with 11 speakers, DAB radio/CD player, Digital Bose audio system, HDD Music Box system, USB connection, Acoustic windscreen, Adaptive front lighting system, Aluminium door handles, Automatic headlights, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Body colour electric folding/heated door mirrors, Body colour rear spoiler, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Electric front windows, LED daytime running lights, LED Headlights, LED tail lights, Quad chrome exhaust exit pipes, UV reducing glass, 2 individual rear seats, 2x 12V sockets, 4 way electric adjustable passenger seat, 8 way electric adjustable drivers seat, Dual zone climate control, Front armrest, Front centre console with armrest, storage + dual cupholders, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Isofix child seat attachment, Leather steering wheel and gear knob, Leather upholstery, Map reading lights, Multi function steering wheel with audio controls, Paddle shift controls, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Rear armrest, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, ABS/EBD, Brake assist, Curtain airbags, Driver and front passenger Nissan advanced air bag system, Driver and passenger side airbags, Electronic traction control, ESP, Front seatbelt pretensioners + load limiters, Hill start assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system, VDC Dynamic Vehicle Control, Alarm, Intelligent key with push button ignition, Nissan vehicle immobiliser system, Remote central door locking, Remote keyless entry, Thatcham approved anti-theft system, Bilstein dampers, Carbon interior trim, 20" Y spoke alloy wheels, Run flat tyres

  • Ad ID
    310299
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    AP17EUT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.8
Vulcan Road North,Norwich,
NR6 6AQ,
United Kingdom

