Nissan GT-R

£37,990
4x4, Full service history +++7.3% APR SUMMER SPECIAL AND FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY- Nissan GT-R 3.8 V6 TwinTurbo Automatic Premium Edition Litchfield Stage 1 with Full Milltek Exhaust registered July 2009 finished in Ultimate Silver, Full Service History.

4x4, Full service history

  • Ad ID
    303973
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Mileage
    34600 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3799
2 Walnut Farm Science Park Lockgate Road
Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

