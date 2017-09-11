NISSAN GT-R 3.8 V6 Premium Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: GT-R Trim: 3.8 V6 Premium Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24265 Engine Size: 3799 Ext Color: Black Metallic
Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,20In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Tinted Glass,Driver Electric Seats,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Headlamp Wash,Front Seats Sports,Rain Sensor,Rear Spoiler,Front Armrest,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Eleven Speakers,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Gear Knob Leather,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Limited Slip Differential,Power Socket,Radio/CD/MP3,Radio/CD/MP3/DVD,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior
Motorline Nissan Oxford
OX51FJ,
United Kingdom
Producing the latest successor to any classic model lineage is a tough t...
It’s 15 years since Nissan launched the 350Z. Who today would launch a s...