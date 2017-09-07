loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN GT-R 3.8 V6 Premium Auto

£58,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: NISSAN Model: GT-R Trim: 3.8 V6 Premium Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6922 Engine Size: 3799 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,20In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Tinted Glass,Driver Electric Seats,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Headlamp Wash,Front Seats Sports,Rain Sensor,Rear Spoiler,Front Armrest,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Eleven Speakers,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Gear Knob Leather,General Limited Slip Differential,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Holder,Power Socket,Radio/CD/MP3,Radio/CD/MP3/DVD,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312757
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6922 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3799
  • Engine Model
    3799
West Way Nissan Birmingham South
Birmingham, B112ES, West Midlands
United Kingdom

