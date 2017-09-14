NISSAN GT-R 3.8 Premium 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: NISSAN Model: GT-R Trim: 3.8 Premium 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34765 Engine Size: 3799 Ext Color: Silver
Digital Bose audio system, Bluetooth hands free telephone kit, Heated front seats, Power front seats with entry/exit switch for rear passengers, Quad exhaust with chrome-tip finishers, Remote boot release, Cruise control, Gear selection indicator, Radio/CD + MP3, HDD Music Box system, 11 speakers, Special Metallic paint, UV-reducing solar glass, LED tail lights, LED brake lights, High beam assistant, Headlight washers, Electric front windows + drivers one touch, Body coloured rear spoiler, Body colour heated door mirrors, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Automatic headlights, Auto dimming interior mirror, Aluminium exterior door handles, Two 12V accessory power outlets, Rear centre console with cupholder, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Multi function steering wheel with audio controls, Map reading lights, Multi function trip computer, Leather/suede upholstery, Leather trimmed dashboard, Leather steering wheel and gear knob, Leather door panels, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Front centre console with armrest, storage + dual cupholders, Dual zone climate control, Drilled aluminium pedals, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Roof mounted curtain airbags, Hill start assist, ESP, Electronic traction control, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Driver and passenger side airbags, Driver and front passenger Nissan advanced air bag system, Brake assist, ABS/EBD, Force limiting pretensioned front seat belts
Arnold Clark Volvo (Aberdeen)
AB123BJ,
United Kingdom
