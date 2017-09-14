loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN GT-R 3.8 Premium 2dr Auto

£37,998
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: NISSAN Model: GT-R Trim: 3.8 Premium 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34765 Engine Size: 3799 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Digital Bose audio system, Bluetooth hands free telephone kit, Heated front seats, Power front seats with entry/exit switch for rear passengers, Quad exhaust with chrome-tip finishers, Remote boot release, Cruise control, Gear selection indicator, Radio/CD + MP3, HDD Music Box system, 11 speakers, Special Metallic paint, UV-reducing solar glass, LED tail lights, LED brake lights, High beam assistant, Headlight washers, Electric front windows + drivers one touch, Body coloured rear spoiler, Body colour heated door mirrors, Automatic rain sensing wipers, Automatic headlights, Auto dimming interior mirror, Aluminium exterior door handles, Two 12V accessory power outlets, Rear centre console with cupholder, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Multi function steering wheel with audio controls, Map reading lights, Multi function trip computer, Leather/suede upholstery, Leather trimmed dashboard, Leather steering wheel and gear knob, Leather door panels, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Front centre console with armrest, storage + dual cupholders, Dual zone climate control, Drilled aluminium pedals, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Roof mounted curtain airbags, Hill start assist, ESP, Electronic traction control, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Driver and passenger side airbags, Driver and front passenger Nissan advanced air bag system, Brake assist, ABS/EBD, Force limiting pretensioned front seat belts

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324687
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34765 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3799
  • Engine Model
    3799
