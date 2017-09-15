Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: NISSAN Model: GT-R Trim: 3.8 Black Edition 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37000 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: BLACK
New AP J Hook Brake Discs ( Front & Rear ), New Ferodo DS 2500 Brake Pads, Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tyres ( Front & Rear ), Russ Fellows Exhaust Full System with Heat Wrapped Downpipes, 76mm Air Intakes, ANSU 1000cc Injectors, EcuTek ECU, Adjustable Boost with Valet Mode, 2015 NISMO Gearbox Software, Braided Brake Lines, Tinted Windows, Full Black Edition Spec Car, Satellite Navigation, HD Music Box, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth & Aux Input, Heated & Electric Recaro Seats,,Nissan GT-R 3.8 Black Edition 2dr Auto
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
