loading Loading please wait....
» » »

NISSAN GT-R 3.8 Black Edition 2dr Auto

Compare this car
£44,987
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: NISSAN Model: GT-R Trim: 3.8 Black Edition 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 37000 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

New AP J Hook Brake Discs ( Front & Rear ), New Ferodo DS 2500 Brake Pads, Michelin Pilot Super Sport Tyres ( Front & Rear ), Russ Fellows Exhaust Full System with Heat Wrapped Downpipes, 76mm Air Intakes, ANSU 1000cc Injectors, EcuTek ECU, Adjustable Boost with Valet Mode, 2015 NISMO Gearbox Software, Braided Brake Lines, Tinted Windows, Full Black Edition Spec Car, Satellite Navigation, HD Music Box, Bose Sound System, Bluetooth & Aux Input, Heated & Electric Recaro Seats,,Nissan GT-R 3.8 Black Edition 2dr Auto

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328391
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    37000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Email Dealer >>

Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed