NISSAN GT-R 3.8 [550] Premium 2dr Auto

£56,234
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: NISSAN Model: GT-R Trim: 3.8 [550] Premium 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Full Nissan Service History, Incredible Camoflauge Vinyl Wrap including Door Shuts, Satellite Navigation, Bose Surround Sound System, Bluetooth Phone, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Xenon Projector Headlights, Paddleshift, Cruise Control, Multi Functional leather Steering Wheel, Reverse Parking Camera, Keyless Entry & Push Button Start, Nissan GTR Kick Plate, Fully Electric Front Seats, Heated Seats, Full Black Leather Interior, LED Daytime Running Lights, Quad Rear Exhaust, Bootlid Spoiler,,Nissan GT-R 3.8 [550] Premium 2dr Auto

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328400
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

