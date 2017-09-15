Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: NISSAN Model: GT-R Trim: 3.8 [550] Premium 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: SILVER
Full Nissan Service History, Incredible Camoflauge Vinyl Wrap including Door Shuts, Satellite Navigation, Bose Surround Sound System, Bluetooth Phone, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Wipers, Xenon Projector Headlights, Paddleshift, Cruise Control, Multi Functional leather Steering Wheel, Reverse Parking Camera, Keyless Entry & Push Button Start, Nissan GTR Kick Plate, Fully Electric Front Seats, Heated Seats, Full Black Leather Interior, LED Daytime Running Lights, Quad Rear Exhaust, Bootlid Spoiler,,Nissan GT-R 3.8 [550] Premium 2dr Auto
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
