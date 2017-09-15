NISSAN GT-R 3.8 [530] 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: NISSAN Model: GT-R Trim: 3.8 [530] 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25000 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: BLUE
Service historyFull specialist service history. Major 72 month service was completed in April.Exterior3M Paint Protection Film installed on the front end and side skirts. This includes the front splitter, full bonnet, headlights, 1/4 roof, wing mirrors, lower side skirts and custom rash guard in front of each rear wheel arch. Reverse LED light upgrade. Brakes/TyresUpgraded Alcon 390mm brakes discs and cosworth pads fitted at 21k milesMichelin Pilot Super Sport Tyres. Exhaust/TuneEcutek v5 software running litchfield stage1Nismo gearbox 2015 software InteriorLED interior light upgrade Other upgradesK&N air filtersAuto folding wing mirror module
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
