NISSAN GT-R 3.8 [530] 2dr Auto

£48,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: NISSAN Model: GT-R Trim: 3.8 [530] 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25000 Engine Size: 3800 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Service historyFull specialist service history. Major 72 month service was completed in April.Exterior3M Paint Protection Film installed on the front end and side skirts. This includes the front splitter, full bonnet, headlights, 1/4 roof, wing mirrors, lower side skirts and custom rash guard in front of each rear wheel arch. Reverse LED light upgrade. Brakes/TyresUpgraded Alcon 390mm brakes discs and cosworth pads fitted at 21k milesMichelin Pilot Super Sport Tyres. Exhaust/TuneEcutek v5 software running litchfield stage1Nismo gearbox 2015 software InteriorLED interior light upgrade Other upgradesK&N air filtersAuto folding wing mirror module

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328403
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3800
  • Engine Model
    3800
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

