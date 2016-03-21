20" Rays Y-Spoke Forged Alloy, Prestige Model (Includes Touring Leather Seats & Interior), 3 Year Service Pack, List Price Over £85,000 When New, Great Saving On List Price, 1 Owner From New, 2017 Model Year Facelift, UK Supplied, Fantastic Example!
NissanConnect Satellite Navigation & Entertainment System, Bose Audio System With 11 Speakers, Titanium Exhaust With Open Valve System, 3.8 Litre Twin-Turbo V6 With 570PS & 637NM Torque.
romans international 2017 nissan gt r prestige black 1-owner alloy-wheels bose leather sat-nav v6 japanese gtr 4wd coupe turbo fast gt-r
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
May 16, 2017