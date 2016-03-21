loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

2009 Nissan GT-R Premium Edition

Map

car description

2 X Keys, SAT NAV + Bluetooth, BOSE sound system, 1 PREVIOUS OWNER, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, CARBON interior inserts, Black Partial leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Seats Heated, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Computer, Electric Windows, In Car Entertainment, Paint Metallic, Seats Electric, Telephone Equipment, Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather, Airbags, Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Heated seats, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger). 4 seats, Metallic grey

Accessories

2009 nissan gt r premium edition alloy-wheels airbag bluetooth bose carbon cruise-control fsh heated-seats leather metallic mp3 sat-nav hands-free japanese gtr 4wd coupe v6 turbo fast gt-r

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418401
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!