loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

2009 Nissan GT-R Black Edition

Map

car description

2009 / 09 REG + 72,000 MILES + ONLY 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS FROM NEW + ORIGINAL BILL OF SALE FROM 2009 PRESENT + HPI CLEAR + 2 KEYS + CAT 1 ALARM + CAT 5 TRACKER + NISSAN BOOK PACK AND BOOKLETS + STAGE 1 REMAP RUNNING 570 BHP WITH INVOICE + FULL SERVICE HISTORY ( MIDDLEHURST + KAIZER MOTORSPORT ( GTR SPECIALIST ) + ALL BILLS AND INVOICES PRESENT + MAJORITY MOTORWAY MILES + RAC WARRANTY + RAC ROADSIDE ASSIT + Cruise Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Climate Control, Alloy Wheels (20in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Computer (Driver Information System), Upholstery Leather, Paint Metallic, Tyre Pressure Control, Alarm

Accessories

2009 nissan gt r black edition alloy-wheels cruise-control fsh leather metallic mp3 tracker warranty japanese gtr 4wd coupe v6 turbo fast gt-r

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418360
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > GT-R
  • Year
    2009
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!