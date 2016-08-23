loading Loading please wait....
1991 Nissan Figaro

1991 Nissan Figaro, 990 cc in-line 4 cylinder turbo engine with about 75hp, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, front disc brakes, Pale Aqua with white leather, one of just four original colors, air conditioning, fixed-profile convertible with retractable center fabric roof section, 2+2 seating, 80,800 kilometers from new – about 50,000 miles, 1991 the only year of production and right hand drive only as originally built for the Japanese market.

  • Ad ID
    408752
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Figaro
  • Year
    1991
  • Mileage
    80700 mi
$19,800 (£0)

37  Chestnut  Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States

