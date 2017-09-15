loading Loading please wait....
NISSAN CUBE Trabis Autech 1.4i Auto

£4,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: NISSAN Model: CUBE Trim: Trabis Autech 1.4i Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 48000 Engine Size: 1400 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Folding Rear Seats, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, CD Player, Stereo, 16'' Alloys

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327810
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Cube
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    48000 mi
  • Engine Size
    1400
  • Engine Model
    1400
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom

