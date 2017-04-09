loading Loading please wait....
Nissan Cube

£5,495
car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Powered Folding Mirrors, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Keyless Entry, Folding Rear Seats, 7 Seater, Adjustable Steering Column, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Front Fog Lamps, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Stereo 7 Seat Cubic ModelOnly 21,000 Miles From NewReversing CameraKeyless Entry/Start

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    257956
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > Cube
  • Mileage
    21000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1400
Units 11-19 Thurrock Commercial Centre
South Ockendon, Essex
United Kingdom

