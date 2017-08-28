NISSAN CUBE 1.6 KAIZEN CVT 2010

car description

local uk specification car with top kaizen spec,just 37000 miles. excellent history;3x3 point rear seat belts ABS Alloy wheels Audio remote;Body coloured bumpers CD Cloth seat trim Cruise control;Driver`s airbag Electric mirrors Folding rear seats;Front electric windows Front fog lights Isofix child seat anchor points;PAS Passenger`s airbag Rear electric windows Remote locking;Service indicator Side airbags Space saver spare wheel;Steering wheel rake adjustment Traction control Climate control;Parking sensors Factory fit Sat Nav [Nissan Connect];main dealer serviced at ;6201 dec 2011;10515 nov 2012;17296 feb 2014 [sales non nissan];26155 oct 2014 ;32508 oct 2015;35436 nov 2016;2 keys and factory bookpack ;also fitted is a roof mount bike rack, and wind deflector [these can be removed];inside and out the car is in lovely condition and drives well. this model does not come to market very often,and offers something a bit different but very practical move the rear seat for extra leg room or forward and fold for loads of carrying space.;