loading Loading please wait....
» » »

NISSAN CUBE 1.6 KAIZEN CVT 2010

Compare this car
£5,495
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

local uk specification car with top kaizen spec,just 37000 miles. excellent history;3x3 point rear seat belts ABS Alloy wheels Audio remote;Body coloured bumpers CD Cloth seat trim Cruise control;Driver`s airbag Electric mirrors Folding rear seats;Front electric windows Front fog lights Isofix child seat anchor points;PAS Passenger`s airbag Rear electric windows Remote locking;Service indicator Side airbags Space saver spare wheel;Steering wheel rake adjustment Traction control Climate control;Parking sensors Factory fit Sat Nav [Nissan Connect];main dealer serviced at ;6201 dec 2011;10515 nov 2012;17296 feb 2014 [sales non nissan];26155 oct 2014 ;32508 oct 2015;35436 nov 2016;2 keys and factory bookpack ;also fitted is a roof mount bike rack, and wind deflector [these can be removed];inside and out the car is in lovely condition and drives well. this model does not come to market very often,and offers something a bit different but very practical move the rear seat for extra leg room or forward and fold for loads of carrying space.;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308320
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    28/08/2017
  • Category
    Nissan > Cube
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.6
  • Engine Model
    1.6 KAIZEN CVT
Email Dealer >>

Townhouse, Coachworks, Townhouse Road, Old Costessey
NR8 5BS,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed