NISSAN CUBE 1.6 Kaizen 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: NISSAN Model: CUBE Trim: 1.6 Kaizen 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 31430 Engine Size: 1598 Ext Color: White
Climate Control, Driver And Passenger Airbags, Electric Rear Windows, Immobiliser, PAS, Remote Central Locking, Rear Headrests, CD Player, 16" Alloy Wheels, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Service Interval Indicator, Body Colour Door Handles, Body Colour Bumpers, 6 Speakers, Tilt Adjustable Steering Wheel, Reclining Rear Seats, Passenger Seat Back Pocket, Pollen Filter, Side Airbags, Automatic Headlights, Driver/passenger Sunvisors And Vanity Mirrors, Seatbelt Warning, Map Reading Lamp, 12V Accessory Socket, Push Button Starter, ABS/EBD, Driver's Armrest, Cruise Control + Speed Limiter, Rain Sensor Windscreen Wipers, Sliding Rear Seats, Force Limiting Pretensioned Front Seat Belts, One Touch Electric Front Windows, Active Front Headrests, Rear Wiper With Intermittent Warning, ESP, Body Coloured Door Mirrors, Bottle Holders, Rear Armrest With Cupholder, Front Fog Lamps, Rear Privacy Glass, Curtain Airbags, Door Ajar Warning Lamp, Isofix, Drive Computer, Cloth Upholstery, Intelligent Key, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, 3x3 Point Rear Seatbelts, MP3 Player, Colour Rear View Camera, Panoramic Glass Roof With Sunblind, Room Lamp, Bluetooth System, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, 6 Cupholders, USB Port, Electric Adjustable Door Mirrors, Nissan Connect Sat Nav System, Solid Paint,White, ONLY 31,400 MILES, 4 owners, Service history, Air conditioning, Alloy wheels, Central locking, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Power folding mirrors, Satellite navigation, Cruise control. 5 seats, EST. SINCE 1988, STOCKING OVER 200 CARS, CROSSROADS MOTORS IS AN INDEPENDENT FAMILY RUN BUSINESS. WITH EXTENSIVE KNOWLEDGE WE STRIVE FOR A POSITIVE BUYING EXPERIENCE & AFTERCARE, PRE DELIVERY INSPECTION, FULL VALET, HPI CHECK, FINANCE FACILITIES AND AA EXTENDED WARRANTIES
Crossroads Motors
TN254BB, Kent
United Kingdom
Jul 24, 2016
May 16, 2017