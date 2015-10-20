loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Coupe Special Editions GT Edition ,Derivative:GT Edition ,Variant: 3.7 V6 GT Edition 3dr

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket in centre console, BOSE sound system, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, Bluetooth controls on steering wheel, Climate control, Driver's lumbar support, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat attachment, Leather/suede upholstery, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports seats, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, ESP, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, Traction control, Immobiliser, Intelligent key with push button ignition, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, 19" RAYS alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    403373
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    PO13YWY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    39100 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2013
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3.7
£18,995

Strand Road,Preston,
PR1 8DT
United Kingdom

