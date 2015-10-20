Nissan > 370Z

Variant name:Coupe Special Editions GT Edition ,Derivative:GT Edition ,Variant: 3.7 V6 GT Edition 3dr
Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Rear view camera, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket in centre console, BOSE sound system, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, Bluetooth controls on steering wheel, Climate control, Driver's lumbar support, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat attachment, Leather/suede upholstery, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports seats, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, ESP, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, Traction control, Immobiliser, Intelligent key with push button ignition, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, 19" RAYS alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit
Strand Road,Preston,
PR1 8DT
United Kingdom
Oct 20, 2015
May 16, 2017