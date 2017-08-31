loading Loading please wait....
Nissan 370Z

£20,480
Variant name:3.7 V6 (328) GT 3dr ,Derivative:GT ,Variant: 3.7 V6 (328) GT 3dr 5 Star NCAP Rating,6 Speed Gearbox,ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Anti Theft System,Automatic Headlights,Automatic Wipers,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Player,Cruise Control,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,ESP,Front Fog Lights,Full Service History,Heated Mirrors,Isofix Seats,Leather Steering Wheel,MP3 Connectivity,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control,Xenon Headlights

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, BOSE sound system, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body colour bumpers, Daytime running lights, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front windows, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, Bluetooth controls on steering wheel, Climate control, Driver's lumbar support, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat attachment, Leather/suede upholstery, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports seats, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, Curtain airbags, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, ESP, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Intelligent key with push button ignition, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, 19" 5 spoke alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309039
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    NA63YLE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    10538 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3.7
Rosehill Estate,Carlisle,
CA1 2UR,
United Kingdom

