Nissan 370Z

£28,500
Variant name:3.7 V6 (344) Nismo 3dr ,Variant: 3.7 V6 (344) Nismo 3dr 6 Speed Gearbox,ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Anti Theft System,Automatic Headlights,Automatic Wipers,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Player,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,ESP,Full Service History,iPod Connection,Keyless Entry,Manufacturer Warranty,MP3 Connectivity,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Parking Camera,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation

  • Ad ID
    309038
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    DA07SUN
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    3
83-85 Kirkstall Road,Leeds,
LS3 1HS,
United Kingdom

