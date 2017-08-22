loading Loading please wait....
Nissan 370Z

£27,995
car description

Variant name:V6 NISMO ,Derivative:MK1 (Z34) ,Variant: 3.7 Nismo

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,19In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear Parking Camera Parking Aid,Trip Computer,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Tinted Glass,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Headlamp Wash,Front Seats Sports,Rear Wash/Wipe,Rain Sensor,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Armrest,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Audio/Cruise Control Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Front Head Restraints,Bi-Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Cup Holder,Eight Speakers,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Hill Holder,Limited Slip Differential,Load Anchorage Points,Power Socket,Radio/CD/DVD,Rake Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Spare Wheel,Tyre Pressure Control,Suede interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306079
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    HJ66UBZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    12540 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.7
514 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,
BH11 8PT,
United Kingdom

