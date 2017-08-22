loading Loading please wait....
Nissan 370Z

£18,995
car description

Variant name:V6 GT ,Derivative:MK1 (Z34) ,Variant: 3.7 GT

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,19In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Electronic Stability Programme,Rear Parking Aid,Trip Computer,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Electric/Heated Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Headlamp Wash,Front Seats Sports,Rain Sensor,Driver Seat Height Adjustment,Front Armrest,Front Electric Windows,Remote Central Door Locking,Audio Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Front Head Restraints,Bi-Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Eight Speakers,Radio/CD/CD Autochanger,Rake Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Space Saver Spare Wheel,Velour - Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306078
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LO13OGT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    34650 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.7
514 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,
BH11 8PT,
United Kingdom

