Nissan 370Z

£15,480
Variant name:3.7 V6 Black Edition 3dr ,Derivative:Black Edition ,Variant: 3.7 V6 Black Edition 3dr 5 Star NCAP Rating,6 Speed Gearbox,ABS,Air Conditioning,Alloy Wheels,Anti Theft System,Automatic Headlights,Automatic Wipers,Bluetooth Prepared,CD Player,Climate Control,Cruise Control,Electric Windows,Engine Immobiliser,ESP,Front Fog Lights,Full Service History,Heated Seats,iPod Connection,Keyless Entry,Leather Upholstery,LED Headlights,Manufacturer Warranty,MP3 Connectivity,Multiple Airbags,Onboard Computer,Parking Camera,Parking Distance Control,Power Steering,Satellite Navigation,Xenon Headlights

Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, Premium navigation system, Trip computer, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electric operated/heated door mirrors, Metallic paint, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, Xenon headlights + headlight washers, Bluetooth controls on steering wheel, Climate control, Electric front seats, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Heated front seats, Height adjustable driver's seat, Isofix child seat attachment, Leather/suede upholstery, Lumbar support, Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel, Sports seats, 3 point front seat belts, ABS, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Front side airbags, Hill start assist, Red brake calipers, Traction control, Immobiliser, Intelligent key with push button ignition, Remote central locking, Thatcham Cat.1 alarm, Red door panel inserts, 19" 5 spoke dark grey alloy wheels, Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    303722
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Nissan > 370Z
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    YS10YGZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    42784 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2010
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    3
  • Engine Size
    3.7
Portland Road,Newcastle upon Tyne,
NE2 1AR,
United Kingdom

